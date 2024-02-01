Meet ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, he was paid Rs…

One of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries’ is Reliance Retail which is spearheaded by billionaire's daughter Isha Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 904369 crore. He is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 1935000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are headed by his kids and close associates. One of the best performing subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries’ is Reliance Retail which is spearheaded by billionaire's daughter Isha Ambani. For those who don’t know, Reliance Retail currently has a valuation of more than Rs 840000 crore and big international brands like Amiri, Armani, Versace, Balenciaga and others are available in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand. Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022 and the young businesswoman has brought several international brands to India since then.

To scale the company to new heights, Isha Ambani has a few trustworthy aides that help her make key decisions. One of the key aides was the first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm. The person is Darshan Mehta, who is also referred to as Isha Ambani's right hand. One of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Retail, Reliance Brands was established by Mukesh Ambani in 2007. He was the first employee of the brand. Darshan Mehta is currently the president and MD of Reliance Brands

Mehta was initially involved in the advertising sector and he slowly shifted towards the retail business. Reports suggest that Mehat was instrumental in bringing brands like Tommy Hiliger, Gant and Nautica to India. According to the company's filings, Darshan Mehta was paid Rs 4.89 crore for the year 2020-21. He is a runner who loves trekking and climbing mountains. He has been a key figure behind Isha Ambani’s success at Reliance Retail. As revealed in the by Isha Ambani in mega Reliance Industries event, Reliance Retail has opened 3300 stores last year.