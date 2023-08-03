Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

The main source of Radha Vembu’s massive wealth is her stake in Zoho Corp, which provides business software on the cloud.

Radha Vembu, who is the co-founder of software company Zoho is the richest woman in Chennai with a net worth of around Rs 19,000 crore (USD 2.2 billion). Radha Vembu is the sister of Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu. Radha Vembu is second richest self-made woman in the world in software and services industry, according to M3M Hurun Global Rich List of 2023. Radha Vembu owns 47.8 percent stake in Zoho, while her brother Sridhar Vembu is the owner of just 5 percent of the company. Radha Vembu’s other brother Sekar is also a stakeholder in Zoho but he prefers to remain away from limelight.

In 2022, Zoho made a profit of over Rs 2700 crore. The main source of Radha Vembu’s massive wealth is her stake in Zoho Corp, which provides business software on the cloud. Sridhar Vembu had started Zoho in 1996 and at that time the company’s name was AdventNet. Radha Vembu has completed her graduation in industrial management from IIT Madras. She works as a product manager for email service, Zoho Mail. Zoho Corp is competing with several big companies including Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and others.

Radha Vembu was born in 1972 in Chennai. Her father Sambamurthy Vembu was a stenographer in Madras High Court. Radha Vembu lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She completed her primary education at National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Radha Vembu is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO and a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd.