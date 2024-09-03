Meet richest woman in Bengaluru, who built Rs 43629 crore company from Rs 10,000, her business is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL's under Rs 350 broadband plans offer...

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest woman in Bengaluru, who built Rs 43629 crore company from Rs 10,000, her business is...

With an initial investment of just Rs 10,000, she began extracting papain from papayas, an enzyme used for meat tenderization, and isinglass for beer clarification

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet richest woman in Bengaluru, who built Rs 43629 crore company from Rs 10,000, her business is...
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the force behind Biocon Limited
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the quiet streets of Bengaluru, where dreams are often nurtured in the smallest of spaces, a woman took a bold step with just Rs 10,000 and a vision. Today, she stands as Bengaluru's richest woman, commanding a business empire worth Rs 43,629 crore. But who is this woman, and how did she achieve such extraordinary success?

Meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the force behind Biocon Limited, a global biopharmaceutical giant. Born in 1953 to a modest family, Kiran’s early ambitions were set on becoming a doctor. However, life had different plans. After completing her degree in zoology from Bangalore University, she sought a scholarship to study medicine but was unable to secure one. Undeterred, Kiran shifted her focus to brewing, earning a master’s degree in malting and brewing from Melbourne University in 1975.

Upon her return to India, Kiran faced a male-dominated industry that offered little support. Yet, with determination, she founded Biocon in 1978, operating out of a small garage. With an initial investment of just Rs 10,000, she began extracting papain from papayas, an enzyme used for meat tenderization, and isinglass for beer clarification. Within a year, Biocon made history by becoming the first Indian company to export these enzymes to the United States and Europe.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s journey from a garage entrepreneur to the chairperson of a multi-billion dollar company is nothing short of inspiring. Today, at 70, she continues to lead Biocon with the same passion that fueled her in the beginning. Her net worth, standing at Rs 28,527 crore, is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence. Beyond her business achievements, Kiran is also a celebrated philanthropist, donating Rs 960 crore in 2023 alone, primarily towards science, research, and education.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Check category list, nominees, chief guest and more

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Check category list, nominees, chief guest and more

What keeps everything in space moving?

What keeps everything in space moving?

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement