Meet richest woman in Bengaluru, who built Rs 43629 crore company from Rs 10,000, her business is...

In the quiet streets of Bengaluru, where dreams are often nurtured in the smallest of spaces, a woman took a bold step with just Rs 10,000 and a vision. Today, she stands as Bengaluru's richest woman, commanding a business empire worth Rs 43,629 crore. But who is this woman, and how did she achieve such extraordinary success?

Meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the force behind Biocon Limited, a global biopharmaceutical giant. Born in 1953 to a modest family, Kiran’s early ambitions were set on becoming a doctor. However, life had different plans. After completing her degree in zoology from Bangalore University, she sought a scholarship to study medicine but was unable to secure one. Undeterred, Kiran shifted her focus to brewing, earning a master’s degree in malting and brewing from Melbourne University in 1975.

Upon her return to India, Kiran faced a male-dominated industry that offered little support. Yet, with determination, she founded Biocon in 1978, operating out of a small garage. With an initial investment of just Rs 10,000, she began extracting papain from papayas, an enzyme used for meat tenderization, and isinglass for beer clarification. Within a year, Biocon made history by becoming the first Indian company to export these enzymes to the United States and Europe.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s journey from a garage entrepreneur to the chairperson of a multi-billion dollar company is nothing short of inspiring. Today, at 70, she continues to lead Biocon with the same passion that fueled her in the beginning. Her net worth, standing at Rs 28,527 crore, is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence. Beyond her business achievements, Kiran is also a celebrated philanthropist, donating Rs 960 crore in 2023 alone, primarily towards science, research, and education.