Meet richest sportsperson in world, it's not Kohli, Dhoni, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, his massive net worth is...

At 60 years old, the man has achieved a net worth of $3 billion (Rs 24,863 crore), making him the world's richest sportsman.

In a world where sports legends strive for greatness, it is also true that they earn loads of money through playing salaries, advertisements, investments, and multiple business ventures. Football is the most popular sport in the world and legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar are just a few names who earn millions every year. But today we will not talk about them. Instead, we will talk about a legend who is the world's richest sportsman.

One name stands tall and that is Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls player, known for his dominance in Basketball, has not just conquered the game but also gained unimaginable wealth.

At 60 years old, Jordan has achieved a net worth of $3 billion (Rs 24,863 crore), making him the world's richest sportsman, according to Forbes. Breaking away from the conventional notion that footballers rule the rich list, Jordan's journey to this milestone is a testament to his hard work both on and off the court.

Jordan didn’t earn all this money through playing salaries. Instead, it was a combination of strategic investments and endorsements.

Endorsing iconic brands like McDonald’s, Gatorade, Hanes, and Nike, he redefined sports sponsorship, earning an estimated $2.4 billion. His association with Nike, particularly the legendary Air Jordans, has become a cultural phenomenon since its release in 1985.

In August 2023, he clinched the title of the world’s richest sportsman by selling a majority of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets, the 27th most valuable franchise in the NBA. The deal, valued at an astounding $3 billion, marked a historic moment in NBA history, with Jordan selling at 17 times the purchase price.

Jordan's story goes beyond the court. It's an inspirational tale of strategic vision, and unparalleled success.