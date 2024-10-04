Meet richest man of Kanpur with whopping net worth of Rs 14000 crore, he is the mastermind behind...

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani along with his brother has transformed the RSPL Group from a small family-run business into a successful FMCG giant.

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani, along with his brother Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani, has led RSPL Group to great success, turning a small family business into a major player in the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector. The journey started in Kanpur, where they followed the path set by their father, Dayaldas Gyanchandani, who began a small soap manufacturing business using glycerine.

About Ghadi Detergent

A key part of their success is the popular Ghadi detergent, which is produced under their flagship brand, Rohit Surfactants. Ghadi detergent has become India’s second-largest detergent brand, only behind Unilever’s Wheel. Ghadi is well-known for being both affordable and effective, giving it a strong position in the market with a 20% share. This has made a significant contribution to the overall profits of RSPL Group.

Family Leadership

The daily management of RSPL Group is overseen by Murli Dhar and Bimal Kumar, who ensure smooth operations and strategic growth. The next generation is also involved in the business, with Bimal’s son handling the marketing of Ghadi, using modern techniques to expand its market presence. Murli’s sons also play active roles in different areas of the company, ensuring its continued growth and success.

Diversification into New Sectors

RSPL Group’s growth is not limited to detergents. Murli Dhar’s elder son, Manoj Gyanchandani, has expanded the business into other areas. He manages the group’s dairy business and also started a footwear manufacturing unit under the name Leayan Global Private Limited in 1995. This led to the success of Red Chief shoes, which has become a well-known brand, adding more profits to the company’s annual turnover.

Recognition and Wealth

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani’s smart business strategies have made him one of India’s wealthiest individuals. His net worth is currently estimated at Rs 14,000 crores, which is a significant increase from Rs 9,800 crores the previous year. This success places him at number 149 on the list of India’s richest people, highlighting his contributions to the economy.

In conclusion, the rise of RSPL Group under Murli Dhar Gyanchandani’s leadership, driven by Ghadi detergent and ongoing diversification efforts, showcases entrepreneurial excellence and forward-thinking vision. The company continues to thrive and grow in the competitive FMCG landscape.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

