Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meet man who started as intern at Apple, later built Rs 2129252 crore company, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Several Indian companies, such as HCLTech, Infosys, Wipro, Adani Group, and Reliance Industries, have earned spots on TIME magazine’s 2024 list of the world’s best companies. Notably, HCLTech, founded by Delhi’s wealthiest businessman, Shiv Nadar, has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian company on the list.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Several Indian companies, such as HCLTech, Infosys, Wipro, Adani Group, and Reliance Industries, have earned spots on TIME magazine’s 2024 list of the world’s best companies. Notably, HCLTech, founded by Delhi’s wealthiest businessman, Shiv Nadar, has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian company on the list.

HCLTech, an IT firm based in Noida, has been recognized as the leading India-headquartered company on TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2024 list. It also achieved a spot in the global top 10 within the Professional Services category, placing 112th overall among 1,000 global firms. Apple, Accenture, and Microsoft secured the top three positions worldwide. He one of the most generous man, as he has donated a lot of money as compared to  Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani.

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCLTech, started the company in 1976 with a group of friends, launching it from a garage with an initial investment of Rs 1,87,000. Today, Nadar holds assets worth $35.6 billion (around Rs 2,98,898 crore), making him not only the richest individual in Delhi but also one of India's most notable philanthropists.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big update on Hardik Pandya's Test comeback, star all-rounder set to feature in red-ball cricket for....

Big update on Hardik Pandya's Test comeback, star all-rounder set to feature in red-ball cricket for....

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement