Business

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Several Indian companies, such as HCLTech, Infosys, Wipro, Adani Group, and Reliance Industries, have earned spots on TIME magazine’s 2024 list of the world’s best companies. Notably, HCLTech, founded by Delhi’s wealthiest businessman, Shiv Nadar, has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian company on the list. HCLTech, an IT firm based in Noida, has been recognized as the leading India-headquartered company on TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2024 list. It also achieved a spot in the global top 10 within the Professional Services category, placing 112th overall among 1,000 global firms. Apple, Accenture, and Microsoft secured the top three positions worldwide. He one of the most generous man, as he has donated a lot of money as compared to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani. Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCLTech, started the company in 1976 with a group of friends, launching it from a garage with an initial investment of Rs 1,87,000. Today, Nadar holds assets worth $35.6 billion (around Rs 2,98,898 crore), making him not only the richest individual in Delhi but also one of India's most notable philanthropists.

