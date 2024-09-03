Twitter
Business

Meet richest man in Nepal, who donated over Rs 200000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Nepal's richest man has a net worth of over Rs 15,025 crore and is noted for his business success and philanthropy.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Binod Chaudhary
Binod Chaudhary is Nepal's wealthiest individual and the country's only billionaire. Known throughout the Indian subcontinent, Chaudhary is the founder of the popular instant noodle brand Wai Wai, which competes with the famous Maggi noodles. According to Forbes, Chaudhary’s net worth exceeds Rs 15,025 crore. While this figure is modest compared to the fortunes of India's richest individuals like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, Chaudhary’s success story is impressive in its own right.

Born in Kathmandu to a Marwari family, Binod Chaudhary grew up admiring Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan. His grandfather, who moved to Nepal from India, started a successful textile business. This business was later taken over and expanded by Chaudhary’s father, who ventured into various other sectors including construction. When Binod Chaudhary assumed control, he propelled the business to even greater success. Chaudhary draws inspiration from JRD Tata, the predecessor of Ratan Tata, and has an eye for identifying and capitalizing on business opportunities.

During a visit to Thailand, Chaudhary noticed the widespread popularity of instant noodles and decided to launch his own brand, Wai Wai. He also seized opportunities by partnering with National Panasonic and attempting to introduce Suzuki cars to Nepal. Although he had planned to study chartered accountancy in India, Chaudhary postponed his plans to support his father after he was diagnosed with heart disease.

In 1990, Chaudhary founded Cinnovation Group in Singapore. He later purchased the Dubai government’s controlling stake in Nabil Bank in 1995. Beyond his business ventures, Binod Chaudhary is actively involved in politics and is known for his philanthropic efforts. Following the devastating earthquake in 2015, he donated over Rs 20 crore to help rebuild schools and homes. He also contributed 500,000 packets of Wai Wai noodles, along with thousands of juice cartons, food, and water to those affected by the disaster.

 

