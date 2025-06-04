He surpassed other notable businessmen from the region, including Shyamsunder Mundhra of Ujas Energy and Dinesh Patidar of Shakti Pump, to claim this top position.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person with a net worth of Rs 92,670,359,150,60 according to Forbes. He is well-known for his luxurious lifestyle, with every aspect of his life often making headlines. However, have you heard about the richest person in Madhya Pradesh? As per the Hurun India Rich List, Vinod Agarwal is the richest person in MP, the owner of Agarwal Coal Company. According to Zee News, his total wealth is around Rs 7,100 crore.

The Hurun Rich List 2024 states that Vinod Agarwal and his family are worth Rs 7,100 crore. In 2024, his wealth increased by Rs 400 crore, despite his national ranking falling from 300th in 2023 to 394th. He expressed a strong vision for the future, saying he is dedicated to making India the world's third-largest economy and turning Indore into one of the nation's best cities.

Agarwal's path to success began when he was just 15 years old and started labouring to help his family, who had lost everything during India's partition. Vinod Agarwal, who has been in business for more than 40 years, is renowned for keeping a low profile in spite of his significant achievements.

Vinod Agarwal has over 40 years of experience in business. Vinod began working at the age of fifteen and is a merit holder. In 1974, Vinod Agarwal founded Agarwal Coal, which has since grown to become India's biggest coal importer, with operations in 20 ports and 1,500 clients, including big businesses like the Tata Group and Aditya Birla Group.

According to CEO Magazine, the company's sales topped Rs 14,000 crore, and its clientele includes prominent companies like the Aditya Birla Group and the Tata Group. The Agarwal family has ventured into education and real estate in addition to coal. Tapan Agarwal, the son of Vinod Agarwal, is the head of the family's real estate company, Emerald Developers. Delivering four million square feet of real estate is the company's current project. In addition, Tapan is the COO and President of Corporate for the South African coal branch of Agarwal Coal.

The founder, chairman, and managing director of Dilip Buildcon Limited, Dilip Suryavanshi, is second on the Huron list. Dilip has assets of approximately Rs 3,800 crore and resides in Bhopal.

The owner of Ujas Energy Company, Shyamsunder Mundhra, is the third individual on the list. The estimated value of Mundhra's assets is approximately Rs 3,500 crore.

One of Vinod Agarwal's charitable endeavours is the establishment of the Chameli Devi Group of Institutions in Indore in 2006, which educates more than 4,500 students. The school seeks to produce creative technocrats capable of enacting constructive social change.