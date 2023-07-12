Meet richest Indian woman employee whose net worth is Rs 19752 crore, richer than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

Thomas Kurian of Google has a net worth of Rs 12100 crore. Satya Nadella over Rs 6000 crore.

Jayshree V Ullal is one of the four women who featured on the Forbes list of richest self-made women in America. She is the president and CEO of Arista Networks.

She was on the list last year as well. Her net worth then was 1.9 billion dollars. She draws most of her net worth from her 5 percent stocks in Aistra. Her net worth has improved this year.

Ullal was born in London. She did schooling from the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi.

Jayshree V Ullal later completed engineering from San Francisco State University. She did engineering management from Santa Clara University.

She joined the company when it didn't have any revenue. In 2014, she successfully led the company from the front when it released its IPO.

She worked for several years at Cisco. She was responsible for 10 billion dollar business at the company.

She has over 30 years of experience.

Her net worth is a whopping Rs 19,752 crore.

Thomas Kurian of Google has a net worth of Rs 12100 crore. Satya Nadella over Rs 6000 crore. Sundar Pichai's net worth is over Rs 10000 crore.