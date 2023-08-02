Meet richest Indian woman in London, leads Rs 93,700 crore company, her net worth is…

Samina Hamied ranked as the 30th richest in total and the fifth richest non-resident Indian woman. She is the richest among all NRI women residing in the UK capital London.

Third-generation entrepreneur Samina Hamied was groomed by her uncle and pharma tycoon Yusuf Hamied to take over Cipla. Samina took over in 2016 and serves of the executive vice chairperson of the Rs 93,682 crore company. In the most recent Hurun India women rich list, Samina Hamied Vaziralli ranked as the 30th richest in total and the fifth richest non-resident Indian woman. She is the richest among all NRI women residing in the UK capital London.

Samina belongs to an illustrious business family started by Mahatma Gandhi disciple Khwaja Abdul Hamied in 1935. His sons Yusuf and Mustafa took over after his death in 1972. Samina is the daughter of Mustafa Hamied, who is the non-executive vice-chairman of Cipla. Samina has served in the capacity of strategic projects head, led the firm's consumer healthcare business and overseen HR and administration. Samina guided the company’s entry in the US market in 2015 with acquisition worth $550 million.

Samina Hamied studied at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science, earning a MSc degree in International Accounting and Finance. Before joining Cipla in 2011, Samina worked for the multinational corporation Goldman Sachs based out of the US and the UK. Hamied is now the promoter face of Cipla. She sits on the board of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance as Vice President. She has won multiple business awards.

It's been 10yrs since I joined Cipla, but the values have been deeply ingrained in my DNA. Cipla’s vision to build an equitable world on the foundation of care has been an inspiration and I could not have asked for better mentors to show me the way. #85yearsofCipla #CaringForLife pic.twitter.com/FHUFFLdr3a — Samina Hamied (@SaminaHamied) February 16, 2021

Samina Hamied's net worth was estimated at Rs 1,940 crore by Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2021 list. As per Cipla's annual report Samina Hamied's total remuneration for FY2022-23 stood at Rs 9.25 crore. She leads the company alongside CEO Umang Vohra, who took home Rs 17.49 crore. Apart from heading the pharma giant, Samina is also an avid marathon runner.