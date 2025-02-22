In this article, we will tell you about an Indian-origin Nigerian billionaire who has successfully contributed to the business world, owning a handsome net worth.

Indian-origin Nigerian billionaire, Sunil Vaswani, is the chairman of Stallion Group, boasting a net worth of 500 million dollars as of January 2021.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vaswani inherited his father Sundar D Vaswani's Nigerian trading business at a young age of 21. Despite facing legal challenges in Nigeria, he was successful in relocating the business to the UAE in 2003.

Vaswani also secured the title of the "Top Indian Leader in the Arab World" by Forbes Middle East in consecutive years - 2015 and 2016.

At present, the billionaire resides in Dubai, UAE, with his wife Rita. He possesses British and Nigerian citizenship.

Education

Sunil Vaswani received his education in London, graduating in Economics and Accounting. Vaswani’s contribution to the business world is quite significant. Being the chairman of the Stallion Group, which is headquartered in Dubai, he took the firm to new heights, making it a multi national conglomerate with operations in many countries.