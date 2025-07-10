Meet richest Indian in US, son of poor farmer parents, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, he is...

Indians constitute a significant part of expats in the United States and have now achieved a remarkable feat of being named in the list of America’s Richest Immigrants 2025. India has surpassed China, Taiwan and Israel and the richest among these Indian American immigrants is Jay Chaudhury.

Indians constitute a significant part of expats in the United States and have now achieved a remarkable feat of being named in the list of America’s Richest Immigrants 2025. Not just listed, India has surpassed China, Taiwan and Israel and the richest among these Indian American immigrants is Jay Chaudhry, according to the 2025 list. India has become the biggest source of billionaire immigrants in the US. According to Forbes, the number of foreign origin billionaire US citizens is 125 which was 92 in 2022. The Indian origin billionaires now constitute 18% of the total billionaire wealth in the US.

This amounts to an estimated USD 7.2 trillion while the total amount of wealth with the immigrants in US is USD 1.3 trillion which is the highest ever record.

Who is Jay Chaudhry?

The 65-year-old Indian-origin cybersecurity mogul took a big step when he flew from his home in India to America for the first time to attend grad school at the University of Cincinnati in 1980. He was born in Panoh, a village in Himachal Pradesh whose parents were farmers. Chaudhry founded cybersecurity firm Zscaler in 2008. Ten years later, in March 2018, the company went public. The CEO and richest Indian American and his family own close to 40% of the Nasdaq-listed firm. Jay has a net worth of USD 17.9 billion dollars (Rs 15,33,20,66,00,000) making him richer than the most notable Indian-American personalities like Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella the net worth of whom is USD 1.1 billion.

India leaves behind Israel

There were only seven Indian origin billionaires in the US in 2022, at a time when immigrants from Israel, Canada and others were more in number. However, in the latest list of 2025 India has come at the top with 12 billionaires with a net worth of billions. Just behind this are Israel and Taiwan with 11 billionaires. China also made it to the list with 8 billionaires.

Five new immigrant billionaires have joined Forbes’ America’s Richest Immigrants 2025 list, the second-highest number after the United States. Most of these Indian origin billionaire are top CEOs.