Meet richest Indian in Malaysia with Rs 45339 crore net worth, owns 3 communication satellites, he is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest Indian in Malaysia with Rs 45339 crore net worth, owns 3 communication satellites, he is..

Ananda himself is a scholar, holding an honors degree in political science and a Master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Meet richest Indian in Malaysia with Rs 45339 crore net worth, owns 3 communication satellites, he is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, a self-made Malaysian business magnate and philanthropist, is one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs. Currently the fourth richest person in Malaysia, with a net worth of US$5.8 billion according to Forbes, Ananda is renowned for his sharp business instincts and leadership.

Known as AK, he built his fortune as the head of Usaha Tegas, a company with significant investments in telecom, media, and oil services. Some of his most prominent ventures include television company Astro, satellite operator MEASAT, and broadband provider Maxis.
Despite his low public profile, Ananda is a generous philanthropist, regularly contributing to education, the arts, sports, and humanitarian efforts. Usaha Tegas and its subsidiaries allocate substantial funds to scholarships for promising students through the YCF charitable foundation.

Ananda himself is a scholar, holding an honors degree in political science and a Master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.
Ananda Krishnan's entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of MAI Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian consultancy firm. He later launched Exoil Trading, through which he secured oil drilling concessions in various countries. His ventures eventually extended into Malaysia's gambling industry before diversifying into the multimedia sector.

A.K. gained widespread recognition in the mid-1980s when he organized the Live Aid concert with Bob Geldof. By the early 1990s, he had built a multimedia empire, including companies like Maxis Communications, MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems, and SES World Skies. Today, he owns three communication satellites that orbit the Earth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

    'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

    'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

    'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

    Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

    Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

    Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

    Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

    Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

    Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

    Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

    India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

    India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

    Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

    Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

    Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

    Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement