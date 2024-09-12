Meet richest Indian in Malaysia with Rs 45339 crore net worth, owns 3 communication satellites, he is..

Ananda himself is a scholar, holding an honors degree in political science and a Master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, a self-made Malaysian business magnate and philanthropist, is one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs. Currently the fourth richest person in Malaysia, with a net worth of US$5.8 billion according to Forbes, Ananda is renowned for his sharp business instincts and leadership.

Known as AK, he built his fortune as the head of Usaha Tegas, a company with significant investments in telecom, media, and oil services. Some of his most prominent ventures include television company Astro, satellite operator MEASAT, and broadband provider Maxis.

Despite his low public profile, Ananda is a generous philanthropist, regularly contributing to education, the arts, sports, and humanitarian efforts. Usaha Tegas and its subsidiaries allocate substantial funds to scholarships for promising students through the YCF charitable foundation.

Ananda Krishnan's entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of MAI Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian consultancy firm. He later launched Exoil Trading, through which he secured oil drilling concessions in various countries. His ventures eventually extended into Malaysia's gambling industry before diversifying into the multimedia sector.

A.K. gained widespread recognition in the mid-1980s when he organized the Live Aid concert with Bob Geldof. By the early 1990s, he had built a multimedia empire, including companies like Maxis Communications, MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems, and SES World Skies. Today, he owns three communication satellites that orbit the Earth.