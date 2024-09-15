Twitter
Meet richest Indian in Dubai, who once lived in Mumbai slum, now has net worth of Rs 20830 crore, his business is...

Rizwan Sajan's journey began in the vibrant streets of Mumbai, where he was born into a middle-class family and encountered financial difficulties early in life. At the age of 16, after losing his father, he took on various jobs such as selling books, firecrackers, and delivering milk to support his family, according to DNA India.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 03:37 PM IST

In 1981, Sajan moved to Kuwait and started working as a trainee salesman at his uncle's building materials shop. His dedication and strong work ethic quickly helped him climb the ranks. However, his progress was interrupted by the Gulf War in 1991, forcing him to return to Mumbai.

Determined to shape his own future, Sajan founded the Danube Group in 1993. What began as a small operation soon expanded into one of the UAE's largest building materials companies. By 2019, Danube Group had reached an impressive annual turnover of USD 1.3 billion, establishing a strong presence in markets across the Middle East and beyond.

Today, the Danube Group has diversified into various sectors, including home décor and real estate development, with operations in countries like Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Sajan's vision and relentless drive have led to his immense financial success. With a net worth of USD 2.5 billion (Rs 20,830 crore), as noted by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, Rizwan Sajan is now one of Dubai's wealthiest Indians—a true testament to perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit.

