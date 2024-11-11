In 1975, Sehgal co-founded Samvardhana Motherson Group with his mother, Swaran Lata Sehgal, initially focusing on silver trading.

In the realm of high finance, it’s easy to assume that every billionaire’s path to wealth was predestined. However, for Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Australia’s wealthiest Indian, his remarkable rise began with a humble income of just Rs 2500 per month. His story is one of perseverance, calculated risks, and an unshakeable belief in his dreams.

Sehgal, born into a family of jewellers, first entered the business world through silver trading. At the young age of 18, he was selling silver at one rupee per kilogram, earning a modest but stable income in the early 1970s. However, he soon recognized the limitations of this venture and anticipated a downturn. Trusting his instincts, he made a life-changing decision.

In 1975, Sehgal co-founded Samvardhana Motherson Group with his mother, Swaran Lata Sehgal, initially focusing on silver trading. The company faced early challenges and neared bankruptcy. Yet, rather than giving up, Sehgal showed resilience and pivoted into the auto industry— a move that would become the cornerstone of a global business empire.

Today, Samvardhana Motherson is a major player in the automotive components industry, with 350 facilities across 41 countries. The company’s market capitalization now stands at an impressive Rs 130,934 crore. Forbes estimates Vivek Chaand Sehgal’s personal wealth at around Rs 65,446 crore, marking his inspiring journey from modest beginnings to extraordinary success.