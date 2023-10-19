Headlines

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Seven warning signs you must not miss

Exploring the Intersection of Peptides and Neuroscience

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Checklist to maximize your study abroad experience

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Seven warning signs you must not miss

Exploring the Intersection of Peptides and Neuroscience

Diabetes tips: Seasonal vegetables to manage blood sugar levels

5 health benefits of fasting during Navratri

5 animals that closely resemble dinosaurs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet richest Indian in Australia, used to earn Rs 2500 per month, now runs Rs 87404 crore empire; net worth is…

The richest Indian man living in Australia left his father’s business and only earned Rs 2500 per month, but now runs a Rs 86,000 crore business empire.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

While India has a long list of billionaires who have established an international presence, several Indians now lead successful businesses overseas. One of these businessmen is Vivek Chaand Sehgal, who is currently the richest Indian man living in Australia.

VC Sehgal is the richest Indian living in Australia and is the chairman and co-founder of Motherson Group, which has a presence in both India and Australia. Sehgal’s company has an overall revenue of over USD 10.5 billion, which is Rs 87,404 crore.

The name of his company is ‘Motherson’ because Vivek Sehgal founded the company with his late mother Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal in 1975. What started as a silver trading company has now emerged as a conglomerate, also having a presence in the auto industry.

Vivek Sehgal’s grandfather was a successful jeweler. At the age of just 18, Sehgal started silver trading by selling one kg of silver at one rupee, earning around Rs 2500 per month during the early 1970s. He saw the potential in silver trading and investment and decided to build his own business.

In 1975, Vivek Chaand Sehgal decided to build his own silver trading company Motherson, along with his mother Swaran Lata Sehgal. However, the silver trading business soon started to go downhill and reached the verge of bankruptcy.

Soon, Motherson Group started venturing into the auto business and started producing vehicle parts, eventually digging them out of debt. Samvardhana Motherson International now majorly deals in auto parts, and is the reason behind the majority of Sehgal’s wealth.

While his company is now worth over Rs 87,000 crore, Vivek Chaand Sehgal has a net worth of over USD 4 billion according to Forbes, which comes out to Rs 33,287 crore, making him the richest Indian living in Australia.

