Vivek Chand Sehgal is the richest Indian in Australia who has a billion dollar empire but once used to earn only Rs 2500. With determination and hard work while still struggling hard he started to build his empire and reached the level of thousands of crore worth business.

India is in the top five countries, only after the United States and China, to have most billionaires in the world. Chairman of the Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, tops the list of billionaires in India with a wealth that makes him even the richest man in Asia. Gautam Adani, late Ratan Tata, Shiv Nadar and many others are the richest men in India. However, there is a significant population of rich Indians living abroad (rich NRIs) who have been making headlines for their big businesses. One of them is Vivek Chaand Sehgal who started from a normal salary and has now become a global name for leading a multi billion dollar successful business.

There are immense examples of Indians who started from almost nothing or very short amount and later became inspiration for many who dream of making a fortune. Vivek Chaand Sehgal is one of those who realise the importance of being financially successful as they have a growth-oriented and productive mindset that allows them to focus completely on their career. Vivek Chaand is an Indian businessman and Australian resident who is said to be the richest Indian in Australia, according to reports. The reported net worth of Vivek Chaand Sehgal is USD 5.5 billion, that is, he is making a turnover of more than Rs 1 crore yearly.

Who is Vivek Chaand?

Parents of Vivek Chaand were jewelers and he was born in Delhi on September 28, 1956. This was the reason he had a privileged childhood with a good education with the schooling completed from Birla Public School in Pilani and graduation from the University of Delhi. Behind his successful business are his learnings of early life and his curious and passionate spirit of an entrepreneur which shaped his entrepreneurial journey.

The name of his company is ‘Motherson’ because Vivek Sehgal founded the company with his late mother Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal in 1975. What started as a silver trading company has now emerged as a conglomerate, also having a presence in the auto industry.

Vivek Chand’s entrepreneurial journey

Vivek started a silver trading business and used to sell a kilogram of silver at the price of Rs 1. Doing this, he used to earn around Rs 2500 per month during the early 1970s. He saw the potential in silver trading and investment and decided to build his own business. However, he had to experience a lot of hardship, but he did not give up and while his company was going to be on the verge of bankruptcy, he moved in the direction of auto parts manufacturing which became the basis of his company’s and his reputation’s global recognition.

Vivek Chaand’s net worth as of May 2025 is USD 4.8 billion (Rs 38,965 crore). His business is now earning Rs 188600 crore company.