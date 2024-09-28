Twitter
Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

Meet richest Indian in America, who grew up without basic amenities, now has net worth of 82043 crore, he is...

Determined to go even further, Jay pursued an MS at the University of Cincinnati, followed by studies at Harvard Business School in Marketing and Management.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Meet richest Indian in America, who grew up without basic amenities, now has net worth of 82043 crore, he is...
When fueled by determination, even the impossible becomes achievable. A striking example of this is Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American billionaire and the founder of the prominent cloud security company Zscaler. His journey from a small, impoverished village in Himachal Pradesh to becoming one of the wealthiest Indians in the U.S. is truly inspiring.

Born in the remote village of Panoh, Jay grew up without basic necessities like electricity and running water until his teenage years. Despite these challenges, he set his sights on achieving greatness. His relentless focus on education led him to crack the prestigious IIT entrance exam, gaining admission to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he earned a degree in Electronics Engineering.

Determined to go even further, Jay pursued an MS at the University of Cincinnati, followed by studies at Harvard Business School in Marketing and Management. He also earned an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

Jay's entrepreneurial spirit blossomed as he founded companies such as SecureIT and CipherTrust, which laid the groundwork for his immense success. These ventures, along with others like AirDefense and CoreHarbor, were eventually acquired, further solidifying his position in the tech world. Today, Jay Chaudhry stands as the richest Indian in the U.S., with a net worth of Rs 91,721 crore—a testament to how hard work and determination can change the course of one's life.

