Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

Several Indian businesses are running their businesses with a global presence. They continue to expand their business by entering into new domains. Many of them studied abroad and settled their business there. One such person is Arvind Tiku, an Indian-born Singapore resident, who founded AT Holdings.

Tiku is an entrepreneur and investor with extensive experience in creating and building international businesses in commodity trading, natural resources, renewable energy, real estate and others. He is the richest Indian in the energy sector with interests in renewable energy and property.

According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 2.4 billion (around Rs 20150 crore). He is currently at 1372 position in the Forbes Billionaires list. The 54-year-old also owns a private jet but prefers using Uber on overseas business trips.

Tiku left India at age 18 to study mechanical engineering in Russia. He worked as a commodities trader before getting into oil and gas in Kazakhstan. He used to own a stake in Nostrum Oil & Gas, acquired initially with steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and Timur Kulibaev, son-in-law of Kazakhstan's president. Tiku has lived in Singapore since 2007.

Tiku also has minority stakes in Australian Judo Bank, which lends to small and medium businesses and in Swedish Klarna Bank, a payments company. The billionaire also owns stakes in Prime US REIT and IREIT Global, both listed in Singapore and owns commercial properties in the US and Europe. He is developing residential and commercial real estate in the Netherlands and in north India.