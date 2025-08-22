Meet richest Ambani family member with maximum Reliance shares, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, it is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker on getting trolled for 'everyone is bisexual' comment, having crush on Dimple Yadav: 'Har cheez ko sleazy..'

Ram Gopal Varma questions Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs: 'Do we have infrastructure, manpower, monies to...'

Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani: With whom does mother Kokilaben Ambani live?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet richest Ambani family member with maximum Reliance shares, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, it is...

According to recent data on shareholding patterns, the Ambani family owns a total of 56,01,426 shares of Reliance.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

Meet richest Ambani family member with maximum Reliance shares, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, it is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $109.5 billion (over Rs 9.4 lakh crore). Reliance Industries Limited, founded by Dhirubhai Ambani, a massive conglomerate, is one of the most valuable companies in India, spanning across various sectors including energy, petrochemicals, retail, digital services, and more. But, did you know that Mukesh Ambani is not the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)? Let's find out who owns the most shares in RIL!

Who is the wealthiest person in the Ambani family?

According to recent data on shareholding patterns, the Ambani family owns a total of 56,01,426 shares of Reliance. It includes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, who individually own 80,52,021 shares.

Notably, the largest shareholder in the promoter group is Mukesh Ambani's mother and late Dhirubhai Ambani's wife, Kokilaben Ambani. According to a report by ET News, she owns 1,57,41,322 shares of Reliance Industries, which interestingly makes her the richest woman in the Ambani family.

ambani-mother-kokilaben-hospital-03-1755833211

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani's Net Worth 

Born on 24 February 1934 in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, Kokilaben Ambani comes from a simple family. She married Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955 when he was still in the process of starting a textile business. She had no formal education, but that did not stop her from emerging as a natural force between the old Reliance and the new Reliance.

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani owns shares worth Rs 1.57 crore in Reliance, making her the largest shareholder in the company. Reports claim that her net worth is around Rs 18,000 crore.

When Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani decided to separate in 2004-2005, it was Kokilaben Ambani who saw Reliance being divided between her two sons. This shows how much power and respect she enjoys not only in the family but also in the business established by her husband.

Also read: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE