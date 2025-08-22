Meet richest Ambani family member with maximum Reliance shares, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, it is...

According to recent data on shareholding patterns, the Ambani family owns a total of 56,01,426 shares of Reliance.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $109.5 billion (over Rs 9.4 lakh crore). Reliance Industries Limited, founded by Dhirubhai Ambani, a massive conglomerate, is one of the most valuable companies in India, spanning across various sectors including energy, petrochemicals, retail, digital services, and more. But, did you know that Mukesh Ambani is not the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)? Let's find out who owns the most shares in RIL!

Who is the wealthiest person in the Ambani family?

According to recent data on shareholding patterns, the Ambani family owns a total of 56,01,426 shares of Reliance. It includes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, who individually own 80,52,021 shares.

Notably, the largest shareholder in the promoter group is Mukesh Ambani's mother and late Dhirubhai Ambani's wife, Kokilaben Ambani. According to a report by ET News, she owns 1,57,41,322 shares of Reliance Industries, which interestingly makes her the richest woman in the Ambani family.

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani's Net Worth

Born on 24 February 1934 in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, Kokilaben Ambani comes from a simple family. She married Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955 when he was still in the process of starting a textile business. She had no formal education, but that did not stop her from emerging as a natural force between the old Reliance and the new Reliance.

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani owns shares worth Rs 1.57 crore in Reliance, making her the largest shareholder in the company. Reports claim that her net worth is around Rs 18,000 crore.

When Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani decided to separate in 2004-2005, it was Kokilaben Ambani who saw Reliance being divided between her two sons. This shows how much power and respect she enjoys not only in the family but also in the business established by her husband.

Also read: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill