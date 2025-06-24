In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, all own 0.12% (around 75 lakh shares), making Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the family, the single-largest individual shareholder.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest men in the world. Not only the reputed businessman but also his wife, Nita Ambani, and his children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, all live a luxurious lifestyle, thanks to their immense wealth. As of today, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $109.5 billion (over Rs 9.4 lakh crore), as per Forbes. But do you know who is the person who holds the maximum stake in Reliance Industries? It's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, or Isha Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani currently leads Reliance Industries, which was founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. Within Reliance, the promoter group, the Ambani family, holds 50.39% of the total shares. Public shareholders, including FII and corporate bodies, hold the remaining 49.61% of shares.

As per multiple media reports, Mukesh Ambani's mother and Dhirubhai Ambani's wife, Kokilaben Ambani, owns 1.57 crore shares in Reliance Industries, which is around 0.24% of the company’s equity. This puts Kokilaben Ambani's holdings at over Rs 4,500 crore.

In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, all own 0.12% (around 75 lakh shares), making Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the family, the single-largest individual shareholder.

When the infamous rift between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani erupted in 2004-05, it was Kokilaben Ambani who personally supervised the division of Reliance between her two sons, further cementing how much value she holds not only in the family but also the company, which was founded by her husband.

Some media reports suggest that Kokilaben Ambani's net worth is around Rs 18000 crore.

