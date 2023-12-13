Meet woman who founded India's largest online lingerie shop that was acquired by Mukesh Ambani, her net worth is...

Despite stepping down as CEO in 2017, Richa Kar continues to play a crucial role on the board of directors and has retained her equity in Zivame.

In a society where open discussions about lingerie were traditionally considered taboo, Richa Kar, the founder of Zivame reshaped the lingerie shopping experience in India, challenging the societal norms. Born on July 17, 1980 in Jamshedpur, Richa Kar ventured into entrepreneurship after completing her post-graduate diploma from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2007.

Kar initially ventured into the IT field and worked for companies like Spencers and SAP retail consultancy. In 2007, she pursued a master’s degree from NMIMS. Following this, Kar embarked on a journey that would redefine lingerie retail.

Zivame, meaning 'radiant me' in Hebrew, was introduced by Kar in 2011, aiming to provide women with dignity, privacy and an extensive array of lingerie options. Offering an impressive collection of 5,000 designs, 50 brands and 100 sizes, Zivame swiftly gained traction among Indian women seeking lingerie tailored to their specific needs.

Initially focused on lingerie, Zivame expanded its product range to include women’s clothing, fitness wear, and sleepwear. Kar's strategic decisions regarding the product mix, considering factors such as price, quality, and customer feedback, fostered trust among buyers. The company's commitment to outstanding customer service further solidified its standing in the market.

As Zivame's online platform soared in popularity, Kar decided to broaden its reach by establishing physical stores. In 2016, she launched Zivame Studios, offering a seamless omni-channel experience to customers and extending Zivame's presence to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

Despite stepping down as CEO in 2017, Richa Kar continues to play a crucial role on the board of directors and has retained her equity in Zivame. Her net worth, as reported by the Economic Times, stands at Rs 749 crore, a testament to her enduring influence and the success of Zivame, which was later acquired by Reliance Retail in 2020.

Kar, now 42 years old, resides in Northville, Michigan.

Richa Kar's entrepreneurial journey not only revolutionised the lingerie retail landscape but also empowered women to make informed choices in a private and supportive environment, breaking long-standing taboos associated with lingerie shopping in India.