Richa Kar, founder of Zivame, had one aim in mind -- to create a private, comfortable and empowering experience, offering women a broad selection of lingerie through an online platform. This idea led to the creation of Zivame, which has grown into a major player in the women’s intimate wear market and is now valued at over ₹764 crore. Richa continues to serve on the company’s board, and her net worth is estimated at ₹749 crore, according to the Economic Times.

Richa was born in Jamshedpur in 1980, graduated from BITS Pilani, and completed her MBA at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2007. She gained valuable experience at companies like SAP and Spencer’s before venturing out on her own. Without sufficient personal savings, Richa raised nearly ₹35 lakh from friends and family to launch Zivame. She drew inspiration from her time at SAP, where she analyzed the online sales strategies of brands like Victoria’s Secret, helping her envision Zivame’s potential in India.

Richa’s journey to success was far from straightforward. Contrary to the typical expectation of family support, she initially faced skepticism and criticism from her own family-especially her mother, who was uncomfortable with the nature of her business. Friends also doubted her ambitions. However, as Richa’s commitment and hard work became evident, her mother’s attitude shifted, and she eventually became supportive.

A key part of Richa’s mission was to educate women about lingerie, helping them make informed choices that suited their bodies and preferences. Zivame quickly became popular by offering an extensive selection-over 5,000 styles, 50 brands, and 100 sizes-catering to a wide range of needs. The company later expanded into women’s apparel, activewear, and sleepwear. In 2011, Richa launched Zivame Studios to reach customers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

She had won the title of "Top Woman Entrepreneur" in an Economic Times poll and a spot on Fortune India’s 40 under 40 list in 2014. In 2020, Zivame was acquired by Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail, though Richa retained her stake in the company. Richa is married to Kedar Gavane, the Vice President of comScore.