R. G. Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, hails from Chennai and was a college dropout who began by selling ice cream from pushcarts.

Not everyone's life is filled with ease; some face setbacks and work in low-paying jobs just to survive. Yet, there are those who refuse to let their circumstances define them. Instead, they break through barriers and pursue financial growth with a positive mindset. This resilience and determination help them overcome challenges and ultimately achieve remarkable success.

R. G. Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, hails from Chennai and was a college dropout who began by selling ice cream from pushcarts. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming the head of India's largest private dairy company is a true testament to perseverance and success. Chandramogan's path took an unexpected shift when he failed his math exam, leading him to make a pivotal decision that would change the course of his life at just 21 years old.

Disappointed by his academic failure, Chandramogan made the bold decision to leave his studies behind and pursue a career in business. This marked the beginning of a new and challenging chapter in his life. He started his journey working at a timber depot, earning just Rs 65, while his father ran a small grocery store. In 1970, he left that job to enter the ice cream industry, funding his new venture by selling the family property and raising Rs 13,000. With a small team of three, he set up his business in a 250 sq ft space and used 15 pushcarts to bring his ice cream to the public.

In the early stages, Chandramogan's business encountered numerous challenges. However, despite these hurdles, he managed to generate a significant income of over Rs 1.5 lakh in his first year, which gave him the confidence to keep going. By 1981, even with a relatively small operation, he noticed a gap in the availability of ice cream in smaller towns, which presented an opportunity for growth.

Recognizing the gap in the market that larger brands had overlooked, Chandramogan seized the opportunity to establish the 'Arun' ice cream brand, which quickly became a dominant force in Tamil Nadu's ice cream industry. In 1986, he rebranded the company as Hatsun Agro Product. Over time, brands like Arun Ice Creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener, and Ibaco gained widespread popularity, not only across India but also in 42 countries worldwide. These products have become favorites both in the domestic market and internationally.

Hatsun, standing as India's largest private dairy company, has an extensive network that reaches over 400,000 farmers across 10,000 villages on a daily basis for their milk collection.

Currently, the company boasts a remarkable market capitalisation of Rs 234.16 billion.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.