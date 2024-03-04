Twitter
Meet Indian who worked as shop floor manager, now CEO of Rs 98000 crore firm, earns Rs 10 crore monthly, net worth is...

Advaithi completed her mechanical engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. She then pursued in 2005 with an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Thereafter, she began her professional career at Eaton in Shawnee, Oklahoma, as a shop floor supervisor.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

In every field, in every stage and every country, Indians are shining and ruling with their extraordinary talents and determination. Several inspiring people exemplify this in their respective industries, like Satya Nadella, Leena Nair, and Jayeshree Ullal.

One similar inspiring Indian is Revathi Advaithi, the CEO of Flex (previously Flextronics) and a staunch advocate of women in STEM and the workplace. Advaithi had hold numerous senior positions at Eaton and Honeywell before joining Flex in 2019.

Who is Revathi Advaithi?

Advaithi's mother Visalam Swamy is a housewife, while father A.N.N. Swamy is a chemical engineer. Before living in Chennai, her family had earlier lived in Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam.

Advaithi completed her mechanical engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. She then pursued in 2005 with an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Thereafter, she began her professional career at Eaton in Shawnee, Oklahoma, as a shop floor supervisor.

She subsequently worked at Honeywell for six years in several production and logistics roles after joining in 2002. Then, Advaithi returned to Eaton in 2008 and spent ten years in managerial roles in various departments within the electrical business unit before being promoted to Eaton's COO.

With a passion and goal of expanding the next generation of technology, manufacturing, and distribution chain, Advaithi joined Flex as CEO in February 2019. Flex primarily works in contract manufacturing, but under Advaithi, the company diversified its services to end-to-end client value chain ownership.

Her leadership style is regarded as "being empathetic but taking action swiftly". Revathi has described that her corporate strategy strongly underscores diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability. 

For her prestigious position, Revathi Advaithi earned a total pay of $15,979,041, or more than Rs 131 crore, according to the Flex Annual Report for 2022. Consequently, Revathi now earns over Rs 10.9 crore monthly. While, her net worth is between $36 and $54.5 million, according to media estimates.

She had also made it to Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list for 2022.


 

 

