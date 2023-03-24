Meet Revathi Advaithi, BITS alumnus who earns Rs 35 lakh per day, CEO of Rs 2 lakh crore company, her net worth is...

Revathi Advaithi

Revathi Advaithi is an Indian-born American business executive. 55-year-old Revathi is the current CEO of Flex, formerly known as Flextronics. Before Flex, Revathi Advaithi worked in several leadership positions at Eaton and Honeywell.

Revathi Advaithi is a co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Advanced Manufacturing CEO Community (2022) and joined the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders (2021). Revathi Advaithi, currently, also is an independent director for the Board of Directors of Uber and Catalyst.org.

For her many achievements, Revathi Advaithi was named in Fortune's Most Powerful Women List for four consecutive years - 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Revathi Advaithi Salary, net worth

As per Flex Annual Report 2022, Revathi Advaithi earned a total compensation of $15,979,041 which is over Rs 131 crore in INR. This makes Revathi Advaithi's per day earnings over Rs 35 lakh per day.

As per media reports, Revathi Advaithi's net worth is estimated to be between $36-54.5 million.

Revathi Advaithi's early life and education

Revathi Advaithi is the CEO of Flex now. As for her education qualification, Revathi Advaithi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani (Jhunjhunu) (BITS Pilani, Jhunjhunu) and Science in 1990. She did her MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in 2005, a public business school of Arizona State University in Phoenix.

As for her career, Revathi Advaithi started her journey as a shop floor supervisor at Eaton in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and in 2012, she joined Honeywell.

Revathi Advaithi joined Flex as CEO in February 2019. Flex is an "American Singaporean-domiciled multinational diversified manufacturing company".