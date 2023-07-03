Search icon
Meet Reshma Kewalramani: From physician to CEO of Rs 740,000 crore company, one phone call changed her life

A trained doctor and researcher, Reshma Kewalramani never aimed to become a CEO but broke the glass ceiling to lead one of the biggest biotech firms in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Meet Reshma Kewalramani: From physician to CEO of Rs 740,000 crore company, one phone call changed her life
Reshma Kewalramani | Photo: Ginkgo Bioworks

When it comes to women CEOs, Mumbai-born Reshma Kewalramani is a trailblazer in her industry. The trained doctor and researcher became the first female to lead a major biotech company when she was named the new CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2020. 

Reshma trained to become a doctor and researcher. While she was immersed in treating patients, teaching students and researching in a lab, it was one fateful phone call out of the blue that changed her life. 

The call began her journey into the corporate world. On the other side was the son of the chair of her department at the hospital she worked at. He was enquiring about her interest in a corporate role at the biotech firm Amgen. 

While the corporate field was not her choice of career, she decided to take up the opportunity. What followed was a decorated career in cutting-edge research and innovation in the biotech field.

She had never aimed to become a CEO but Reshma Kewalramani broke the glass ceiling. From a physician, she became the leader of an industry giant with a market cap of over Rs 740,000 crore (over $90 billion).

