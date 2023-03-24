Meet Renu Gujral, average student whose 1st salary was Rs 3200 built Rs 200 crore firm without IIT, IIM degree

Who is Renu Gujral, the co-founder of Easy Source HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Renu Gujral's first salary was only Rs 3200. The woman from a middle class family in Delhi would find it hard to make a living with this salary at Zenith Computers. She knew she needed to do something big. The HR executive launched a company with just three employees. In 2005, her husband Naresh also joined the company. Together, they grew Easy Source HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd into a behemoth with a turnover of Rs 202 crore. The company has over 70 full-time employees and 12000 outsourced workers. Company officers are in Gurgaon, Delhi and Noida.

Renu's parents were service-class people. They live in Delhi's Janakpuri area. They had limited income but they got the best education for her daughter. They never got good clothes or joined the school trip, but they worked hard to give a good education to her. They used to take DTC buses to go to India Gate for picnics. She was an average student with an interest in sports.

She did her internship at Zenith Computers and landed up a job for Rs 3200. This was in 1993. She was an HR trainee there. She had completed her Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Delhi.

She quit the job in 1994 and joined a broking firm where she met her future husband Naresh Gujaral, a B.Tech graduate.

Renu quit Zenith in November 1994 and took up a customer service job at Rahul Malik & Co., a share broking firm in Delhi. In 1997, she opened a company called Easy Search with just three employees . Her first clients were Whirlpool and Pepsi. In 2005, Gujral shut his business and joined her venture. They paid Rs 20 lakh from their own pocket to scale the company.

They now run a very successful company. They handle the salaries, payrolls, PF and hiring-firings of employees of their clients.

Many Fortune 500 companies are their clients.

When the company's turnover became Rs 2 crore, they offered their employees Rs 20000 to buy home appliances, they told the Weekend Leader.

Their son works for Apollo Tyres in the national capital.

Their mantra for success is to invest in people and allow them to communicate their ideas.