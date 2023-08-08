Meet India's 3rd richest woman who earned Rs 1867 crore via Rs 49 crore investment, net worth is...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who used to be called India's Warren Buffet, invested in Concord in 2004

Concord Biotech launched its IPO on Friday. The company was backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away last year. His wife, Rekha Jhunjhuwala, inherited wealth worth billions. She now holds stakes in firms like Star Health, Metro Brands and Nazara Technologies.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who used to be called India's Warren Buffet, invested in Concord in 2004. He again invested in 2009.

Despite the IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises is not selling shares in the company. They want to hold on to the shares and compound their stakes further.

The IPO was worth Rs 1551 crore. It was subscribed two times. The family owns 24 percent, which is valued at Rs 1867 crore. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had invested Rs 49 crore in the company in 2009.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of the richest women in the country. Her most valuable asset is Titan.

Her husband's bets on Star Health and Metro Brands paid off when the firms were listed in 2021.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth is Rs 50,508 crore.

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala did her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987.