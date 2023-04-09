Meet Rekha Jhunjhunwala, India's third richest woman, who earned Rs 692 crore in a month from this Tata group stock

India's third richest woman Rekha Jhunjhunwala

The portfolio of Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who is the wife of legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is closely followed by retail investors as it help them gauge the mood of Indian market.

In last one month, share price of Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock Titan Company has jumped Rs 150.90 apiece or 6.30 per cent, which means Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth has jumped around Rs 692 crore in this time. Titan is a LIC-backed Tata group company and Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 5.17 per cent stake or 4,58,95,970 Titan shares.

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the owner of 4,58,95,970 shares of the company.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India holds 2,05,19,699 Titan Company shares. SBI Nifty 50 ETF has also invested in Titan Company with SBI Nifty 50 ETF holding 1,40,05,693 Titan shares or 1.58 per cent stake.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the India’s third richest woman with a net worth of USD 5.2 billion. Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a highly valuable stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

After the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, 59, inherited his stock portfolio, which includes holdings in 29 companies such as Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala did her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987.