Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ravi Modi, wanted to own a Mercedes, built Rs 27,000 crore company instead

Ravi Modi, the man behind leading wedding wear brand 'Manyavar' is a media shy billionaire with an interesting success story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Meet Ravi Modi, wanted to own a Mercedes, built Rs 27,000 crore company instead
Meet Ravi Modi, wanted to own a Mercedes, built Rs 27,000 crore company instead | File Photo

Media-shy business magnate Ravi Modi is the man behind one of the leading ethnic wear lifestyle brands of the country. Modi is the founder of Vedant Fashions, the company which owns several popular brands like ‘Manyavar’, ‘Mohey’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Mebaz’ and ‘Twamev’. He emerged as one of the top wealth gainers of India last year by taking his company to a successful IPO in 2022. Vedant Fashions today has a market cap of Rs 27,660 crore.

Modi started his career as a salesman in his father’s clothes shop as a 13-year-old. Gaining experience first hand, he eventually took over the business. With the legacy business leaving Modi well-placed, he decided to fulfil his dream of buying a luxury Mercedes car in 2002. However, a fateful concentration led him to decide that putting the profits into growing further was the better option.

So instead of owning his dream car, Modi founded Vedant Fashions in 2002. He had identified a gap in the market and decided to enter the manufacturing space, getting his own ethnic wear made in Uttar Pradesh. Modi made Vedant Fashions a market leader and ‘Manyawar’ a household name for bridal and wedding wear across the country. 

The brand’s popularity was propelled by endorsements by popular celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan. From selling clothes for cash, Modi’s company grew to owning over 600 stores. Vedant, his son on whose name Ravi named his firm, is today its Chief Marketing Officer. His wife Shilpi is a board member.

Modi’s net worth today is over Rs 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion). However, he lives simply and resides in a housing society located in the suburbs of West Bengal capital Kolkata. Ravi is media-shy and did not even attend his company’s successful public listing. As for the dream car, Ravi Modi fulfilled his Mercedes wish 15 years later in 2017.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.