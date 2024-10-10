Leah, Maya and Neville are kids of Ratan Tata’s step-brother Noel Tata.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group was 86. Now the attention will be to the next generation of Tata heirs, who are progressively taking on significant roles within the Tata Group. Who are Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata?

As per reports, Ratan Tata had approved the appointment of the trio as trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which are the primary entities under the Tata Trusts. The Tata family’s younger generation sits on the board of five philanthropic entities. For those who are unaware, Leah, Maya and Nevilla are kids of Ratan Tata’s step-brother Noel Tata.

Leah, Maya and Neville can potentially join the board positions in operating companies. The trio has been holding managerial positions in various Tata operating companies.

Leah Tata

She studied at IE Business School in Spain. Leah has played a significant role in the Indian Hotel Company and Taj Hotels, helping expand the Tata Group's presence in hospitality.

Maya Tata

She is a key player within the Tata Group and studied at Bayes Business School and Warwick University. She has contributed to Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital, playing a vital role in the launch of the Tata Neu App, and demonstrating strong strategic leadership.

Neville Tata

He leads Star Bazaar under Trent Limited, highlighting his business acumen. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar and is positioned as a potential future leader within the Tata Group.