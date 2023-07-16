Meet Ratan Tata’s highest-paid CEO who runs Rs 6,65,275 crore company, studied at IIT Kanpur, his salary is…

TCS CEO and managing director K Krithivasan had a rough start as jobs scandal surfaced in the IT major.

As a result of a hiring scandal at the IT giant TCS, K Krithivasan's stint as chief executive officer and managing director at TCS has had a difficult start. On Wednesday, the business reported a 17% increase in first-quarter profit and is optimistic that customers will keep investing in technology initiatives for short- and long-term growth.

Although Krithivasan was originally situated in Chennai, he has been working out of the TCS guest house in Mumbai for the past few months. It was announced last month that he will shortly begin house searching because his family would be moving to the financial centre, reported Money Control.

K Krithivasan: About



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a preeminent international provider of IT solutions and consulting services, is led by K. Krithivasan as its CEO and Managing Director. With more than 600,000 associates working in 50 different locations, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenue in FY23.

In his previous post, Krithivasan was the Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

He was instrumental in developing strong client relationships, mindshare, and market positioning globally. He has worked for TCS for over three decades, assisting clients with technology strategies, development, and transformation journeys.

Krithivasan education:

He has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madra and earned a master’s from IIT Kanpur.

He also likes to read and is a fitness enthusiast.

K. Krithivasan's salary:

He is also among the highest-paid IT executives in India. According to Times Now, Krithivasan earns a basic salary of Rs 10 lakh per month, potentially earning Rs 16 lakh monthly including other benefits. Earlier in 2021-22 he had an annual package of Rs 25.75 crore, reported Money Control.