Business

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother, lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he is owner of…

Ratan Tata and his brother share a deep connection that was seen when Ratan Tata took to social media to post a throwback black-and-white photo of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata, wishing the latter a happy birthday.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Naval Tata
Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires around the globe. With a massive net worth of more than Rs 3800 crore, Ratan Tata is known for his philanthropy, business skills and wisdom. While Ratan Tata and most of the members of his family stayed in the media spotlight throughout their professional life, not many people know about Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata. Known for his humble lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is the younger brother of Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Unlike his brother, Jimmy Tata is media shy and refrain from getting public attention. Ratan Tata and his brother share a deep connection that was seen when Ratan Tata took to social media to post a throwback black-and-white photo of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata, wishing the latter a happy birthday. The photo was clicked in 1945, when Ratan Tata said that “nothing came between” the two brothers.

As his elder brother Ratan Tata soared with success heading the family business, Jimmy Tata decided to take a step back and lead a simple life. Despite his massive wealth, Jimmy lives in a humble 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Colaba, away from the public eye. As per an old post shared by Harsh Goenka, Jimmy Tata stays in a small flat and has little to no interest in the family business. Further, he is also a very good squash player who used to beat Goenka every time.

As per reports, Jimmy Tata doesn’t own a mobile phone and gets all his updates through the newspaper. However, he is still a prominent shareholder in Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals, and is up to date on all developments in the Tata business.

