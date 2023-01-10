Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy, who has shares in Tata Sons, lives in 2-BHK flat, owns no mobile phone

Billionaire businessman Ratan Tata posted a black and white photo with brother Jimmy, which is believed to be clicked in 1945.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy, who has shares in Tata Sons, lives in 2-BHK flat, owns no mobile phone
Photo of Ratan Tata and his brother Jimmy (Image source: Instagram)

Tata Sons Emeritus chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday (January 10) shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, celebrating his bond with younger brother Jimmy Tata.

The billionaire businessman posted a black and white photo, which is believed to be clicked in 1945.

 “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy),” Tata captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

The 82-year-old Jimmy is a shareholder in Tata Sons and other Tata Group companies but he prefers to maintain a low profile. It is surprising that Jimmy still lives in a a 2BHK flat in Colaba and does not own even a mobile phone.

He was introduced to the world by RPG Group chairman via a Twitter post on January 19, 2022.

“Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai!Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time. Low profile like the Tata group!” Goenka wrote in the viral post.

Jimmy Tata is a shareholder in Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Power. According to a Times of India report, Jimmy Tata is also a bachelor and he prefers to spend most of his time inside his apartment.

Jimmy is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust trustee. Jimmy was adopted by Sir Ratanji Tata’s wife Navabai from a Parsi family after the death of his father.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.