Meet Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy, who has shares in Tata Sons, lives in 2-BHK flat, owns no mobile phone

Photo of Ratan Tata and his brother Jimmy (Image source: Instagram)

Tata Sons Emeritus chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday (January 10) shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, celebrating his bond with younger brother Jimmy Tata.

The billionaire businessman posted a black and white photo, which is believed to be clicked in 1945.

“Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy),” Tata captioned the image.

The 82-year-old Jimmy is a shareholder in Tata Sons and other Tata Group companies but he prefers to maintain a low profile. It is surprising that Jimmy still lives in a a 2BHK flat in Colaba and does not own even a mobile phone.

He was introduced to the world by RPG Group chairman via a Twitter post on January 19, 2022.

“Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai!Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time. Low profile like the Tata group!” Goenka wrote in the viral post.

Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq January 19, 2022

Jimmy Tata is a shareholder in Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Power. According to a Times of India report, Jimmy Tata is also a bachelor and he prefers to spend most of his time inside his apartment.

Jimmy is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust trustee. Jimmy was adopted by Sir Ratanji Tata’s wife Navabai from a Parsi family after the death of his father.