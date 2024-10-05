Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

Meet Ratan Tata-backed IITian, who left high-paying job at Amazon, now runs company worth Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्य��ा लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Ratan Tata-backed IITian, who left high-paying job at Amazon, now runs company worth Rs...

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha who founder of BlueStone, built a successful online jewellery brand with guidance and investment from Ratan Tata, focusing on customer value and excellence.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

Meet Ratan Tata-backed IITian, who left high-paying job at Amazon, now runs company worth Rs...
Gaurav Singh Kushwaha and Ratan Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha was in his early 20s when he took his first big step into entrepreneurship by founding his very first start-up. Little did he know that just a few years later, his next venture would catch the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry.

Kushwaha pursued his bachelor’s degree at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), one of the top engineering schools in India. After graduating, he started his career as a software engineer and eventually landed a job at Amazon, one of the world’s largest tech companies. However, in 2006, Kushwaha decided to leave his secure job at Amazon to follow his entrepreneurial dreams. This led him to start his first business, Chakpak, a platform where people could post movie reviews and engage in discussions. Chakpak quickly gained popularity, and within three years, it became one of the top 50 websites in India.

In 2011, at the age of just 27, Kushwaha took another big leap by founding BlueStone, a jewellery brand based in Bengaluru. This online jewellery platform allowed customers to buy high-quality jewellery directly from the company’s website. BlueStone soon became a well-known name in the industry. What truly set the company on a path to success was a personal investment from one of India’s most respected businessmen, Ratan Tata.

Tata didn’t just invest in BlueStone but also shared valuable advice with Kushwaha. He urged him to focus on delivering value to customers and to always aim for excellence in products, services, and company culture. Tata emphasized the importance of building trust with customers, especially in the online space, which was growing rapidly at the time. Following this advice, Kushwaha worked hard to turn BlueStone into a trusted and successful jewellery brand.

Today, BlueStone is recognized as one of the leading online jewellery platforms in India, and Kushwaha's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement