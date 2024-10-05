Meet Ratan Tata-backed IITian, who left high-paying job at Amazon, now runs company worth Rs...

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha who founder of BlueStone, built a successful online jewellery brand with guidance and investment from Ratan Tata, focusing on customer value and excellence.

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha was in his early 20s when he took his first big step into entrepreneurship by founding his very first start-up. Little did he know that just a few years later, his next venture would catch the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry.

Kushwaha pursued his bachelor’s degree at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), one of the top engineering schools in India. After graduating, he started his career as a software engineer and eventually landed a job at Amazon, one of the world’s largest tech companies. However, in 2006, Kushwaha decided to leave his secure job at Amazon to follow his entrepreneurial dreams. This led him to start his first business, Chakpak, a platform where people could post movie reviews and engage in discussions. Chakpak quickly gained popularity, and within three years, it became one of the top 50 websites in India.

In 2011, at the age of just 27, Kushwaha took another big leap by founding BlueStone, a jewellery brand based in Bengaluru. This online jewellery platform allowed customers to buy high-quality jewellery directly from the company’s website. BlueStone soon became a well-known name in the industry. What truly set the company on a path to success was a personal investment from one of India’s most respected businessmen, Ratan Tata.

Tata didn’t just invest in BlueStone but also shared valuable advice with Kushwaha. He urged him to focus on delivering value to customers and to always aim for excellence in products, services, and company culture. Tata emphasized the importance of building trust with customers, especially in the online space, which was growing rapidly at the time. Following this advice, Kushwaha worked hard to turn BlueStone into a trusted and successful jewellery brand.

Today, BlueStone is recognized as one of the leading online jewellery platforms in India, and Kushwaha's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

