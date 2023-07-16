Meet IIT alumnus CEO of Rs 5,51,800 crore giant, lesser-known member of elite club with Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

Who is Raghu Raghuram? The IIT Mumbai graduate’s pick for CEO surprised many in the IT industry.

17 years after he joined a 5-year-old startup, tech veteran Rangarahan (Raghu) Raghuram was named as CEO of IT giant VMware in a surprise move in 2021. Raghuram took over from outgoing star CEO Pat Gelsinger to join the elite club of Indian business executives leading the largest technology firms in the world, a group that boasts the likes of Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM’s Arvind Krishna and others titans.

Raghuram was named CEO in a crucial year when VMware was about to spin off from parent Dell. The company did an extensive search for the new CEO externally but decided to go with a veteran technologist who had been at the company for a long time. He was a choice between Raghuram and COO Sanjay Poonen (now CEO of Cohesity). The company went with the former as the latter exited.

Raghuram is heading a transformation at the leading Nasdaq-listed IT company with a market cap of Rs 5,51,848 crore ($67.235 billion). He is helming the now independent company which he calls “Switzerland of multi-cloud”. From a startup when he joined, VMware has become a Fortune200 company under his leadership with more than 37,000 workforce and nearly 5 lakh customers across more than 100 countries.

Born in India, Raghuram holds a Masters in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai. He is also an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, one of the leading global B-Schools. Before joining and scripting his VMware success story, Raghuram has worked for companies like Netscape, AOL, and Bang Networks.