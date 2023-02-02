Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ramesh Marand, Ahmedabad company CEO who gifted Toyota Glanza to employees

Who is Ramesh Marand? He has over 30000 followers on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Meet Ramesh Marand, Ahmedabad company CEO who gifted Toyota Glanza to employees
Ramesh Marand's company has clients in Asia, Europe and Australia.

At a time when big tech companies are laying off employees, a company in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has gifted premium cars to its employees. The company was started eight years ago and has a turnover of crores.

The company has gifted these cars to employees who have always been associated with its journey.

The name of the company is Tridhya Tech Limited. It is based in Ahmedabad.

The managing director of the company, Ramesh Marand told Aaj Tak that these employees had joined the company when it was just a startup. All of them quit their stable jobs and worked really hard to make the company a success. Now he is planning to give cars to other employees as well.

His company has clients in Asia, Europe and Australia. His company develops software for healthcare, insurance, retail and energy sectors. The company also provides tech support.

Who is Ramesh Marand?

Ramesh Marand is the Director of IT and CEO of Tridhya Infotech. He has 12 years of experience in Business Development and Marketing experience. He is also a partner of the UK based software product development company Shaligram Infotech.

He is also a star on LinkedIn. He has nearly 30,000 followers on the website.

"Working to complete my own dream because I am selfish, but I am honest and first I commit myself before committing to my customers/friends," his bio reads.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.