Meet Ramesh Marand, Ahmedabad company CEO who gifted Toyota Glanza to employees

Ramesh Marand's company has clients in Asia, Europe and Australia.

At a time when big tech companies are laying off employees, a company in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has gifted premium cars to its employees. The company was started eight years ago and has a turnover of crores.

The company has gifted these cars to employees who have always been associated with its journey.

The name of the company is Tridhya Tech Limited. It is based in Ahmedabad.

The managing director of the company, Ramesh Marand told Aaj Tak that these employees had joined the company when it was just a startup. All of them quit their stable jobs and worked really hard to make the company a success. Now he is planning to give cars to other employees as well.

His company has clients in Asia, Europe and Australia. His company develops software for healthcare, insurance, retail and energy sectors. The company also provides tech support.

Who is Ramesh Marand?

Ramesh Marand is the Director of IT and CEO of Tridhya Infotech. He has 12 years of experience in Business Development and Marketing experience. He is also a partner of the UK based software product development company Shaligram Infotech.

He is also a star on LinkedIn. He has nearly 30,000 followers on the website.

"Working to complete my own dream because I am selfish, but I am honest and first I commit myself before committing to my customers/friends," his bio reads.