Meet Rajiv Singh, chairman of Rs 87,000 crore DLF who is on 'high-rise' mission; check net worth, salary details

Leading the flag of DLF’s new generation is Rajiv Singh, the only son of India’s real estate king Kushal Pal Singh. Rajiv is a real estate industry veteran of 35 years and took over the reins of the company when KP Singh retired aged 90 in 2020.

He has taken DLF to new horizons during his years with the company, from entry of the company into businesses in retail, hospitality and insurance, to becoming sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajiv has taken DLF’s annuity business from Rs 1.55 crore in 2007 to Rs 2900 crore in 2019. DLF delivered over 10.4 million square miles of real estate under Rajiv Singh’s leadership since its IPO in 2007.

Rajiv SIngh is a mechanical engineering graduate and alumni of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA. He is known for having set benchmarks in the commercial and residential real estate ecosystem of India as the Vice Chairman and heir of KP Singh.

As a real estate tycoon, Rajiiv Singh is looking to focus more on high-rise projects in the future. “I do like to believe that maybe we’ll have no more floors left and everything will get converted to high-rise housing,” he was quoted as saying by Economic Times in 2022.

In 2021-22, DLF posted a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and new sales bookings of Rs 7,273 crore. The total comprehensive income was Rs 1,513 crore. DLF’s market cap stands at Rs 87,724 crore. Rajiv Singh’s total compensation in the year was Rs 15.49 crore, up from Rs 3.2 crore in 2020-21. Rajiv Singh’s net worth was pegged at Rs 61,220 crore by Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2022.