Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family has massive net worth of Rs 30223 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a massive net worth of more than Rs 937548 crore, as per Forbes. Leading the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1975000 crore, Mukesh Ambani is also the richest person in Asia. Mukesh Ambani and his aides are associated with a few of the richest industrialists in the country that includes the families of Russell Mehta, Viren Merchant and others. Another family to which Mukesh Ambani has close ties with is the Poddar family, which is one of the richest in India. For those who do not know, Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to the daughter of Manoj Modi, the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani. Modi takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani. The Poddar family, on the other hand, has a net worth of more than Rs 30223 crore.

Rajiv Poddar and his family hold the control of Balkrishna Industries that provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles. Rajiv Poddar’s father Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.