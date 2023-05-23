Meet Rajiv Jain,CEO who raised Adani stake by 10% for Rs 28,898 crore bet, says ‘want to be partners…’

Rajiv Jain (File Photo)

Rajiv Jain, an India-born financial expert, and seasoned investor of GQG partners LLCwho increased its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate’s upcoming financing, doubling down on what he refers to as “the best infrastructure assets available in India.”

"Within five years, we would like to be one of the largest investors in Adani Group depending on the valuation, after the family," Rajiv Jain, GQG's chief investment officer, said in an interview.

"We would certainly want to be partners in any of Adani Group's new offerings."

According to Mr Jain, GQG's Adani stakes are worth roughly $3.5 billion. He made no mention of the businesses he invested in or the percentage of the investment value attributable to direct acquisitions and price increases in Adani stock.

GQG invested in 4 Adani Group firms- Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmissions valued at Rs 23,129 crore. From the Rs 15,446 crore that GQG invested in the Adani Group companies in March, this is a 50% increase.

Adani-Hindenburg controversy: What happened?

In March, GQG purchased stakes in four of Adani's companies from a family trust for over $2 billion. The tycoon's businesses were strengthened by that first investment in the troubled conglomerate after they were accused of "brazen" stock-price manipulation and corporate fraud by New York short-seller Hindenburg Research, which led to Adani Group losing more than $150 billion in market value at one point.

The market is currently moving in Mr Jain's favour, as evidenced by the increase in Adani Group stock after an interim expert panel report was submitted to India's Supreme Court last week and concluded there was no solid proof of stock-price manipulation by the conglomerate.

About: Rajiv Jain

Rajiv Jain established GQG partners in 2016. He serves as both the company's chairman and CEO. He is originally from India. When he was a senior in high school, he purchased his first stock.

In June 2016, he left Vontobel Asset Management to launch his own business. In addition to serving as co-CEO, he also served as CIO and head of equities.

He claims that his motto is to protect assets in difficult markets and invest them in developing ones. They make investments in businesses that will generate large profits in just five years. He now wants to focus on the energy industry as the globe gravitates towards a Net Zero economy and away from an economy based on fossil fuels. Jain supported the Adani Group since it has made investments in green hydrogen and renewable energy.

