Meet Rajiv Jain, CEO who earned Rs 4245 crore in 3 days through Gautam Adani's shares

GQG Partners, Adani Group news: Rajiv Jain, an India-born financial expert, founded the company in 2016. (File)

Gautam Adani has been firefighting a financial storm kicked up by the Hindenburg report that accused his companies of inflating their share values through unfair means. The allegations triggered a market collapse for the Adani Group companies, with thousands of crores in share values wiped out in a matter of days. However, the last few days have brought about a much-needed breather. The Adani Group has been repaying loans to inspire confidence in its investors. The biggest shot in the arm came for the industrialist when a US-based company pumped in Rs 15,556 crore in its shares last week. That company is owned by Indian-American Rajeev Jain, who has minted millions in just three days. Who is Rajiv Jain?

The Adani Group sold off 21 crore shares of its four companies last week, including its flagship Adani Enterprises. The shares were bought by Rajiv Jain's GQG company. Since the deal went through, Adani group's companies have been performing well. The deal was completed on Friday. GQG Partners bought the shares via secondary block trade transactions. The company, founded by Jain, is headquartered in the United States' Florida. The company also has branches in London and Sydney. It is an asset management firm. The company invests in emerging markets and makes their shareholders a ton of money.

Rajiv Jain, an India-born financial expert, founded the company in 2016. He is the Chief Investment Officer and chairman of the company. He started managing people's money when he was just 22 years old. Since then, he has been making himself and his investors richer. Before opening his own company, he spent 22 years in Vontobel Asset Management in top positions. However, in 2016, he started his own venture. His decision proved right. His net worth is now 2 billion dollars (over Rs 15000 crore).

Rajiv Jain was born in India. He did his MBA from Miami. He modus operandi is saving assets in difficult markets and reinvesting them in emerging markets like India. He recently said in an interview that he now wants to invest in the energy sector as the world is diverting its attention away from fossil-fuel based economies. Jain backed Adani as the group has laid bare its intentions to focus on renewable and clean energy sources.

Rajiv Jain was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He did his graduation in India but moved to the United States for post-graduation. He now lives in the United States. He owns most of the company.

On Friday, he bought the Adani shares when the price of Adani Enterprises was just Rs 1410.86. In just two days, the price of the share rose 33 percent.

The next day, the Adani Enterprises share prices further increased. Buoyed by the company's trust in Adani, the prices of the other shares they bought also increased. So Rajiv Jain earned Rs 4245 crore in just 3 days. Rajeev Jain had called this deal an opportunity in adversity.

The value of the investment was Rs 15446 crore. It has now reached Rs 19691 crore.