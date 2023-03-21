Meet Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned as CEO of Rs 197,550 crore company to focus on…

Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

In a surprising turn of events, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan announced his resignation as TCS CEO on Thursday after a 22-year career with the company. Gopinathan did not reveal his future move but said that he has decided to step down to ‘pursue other interests’.

K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new TCS CEO, effective March 16. Krithivasan is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS.

Gopinathan said that he is satisfied with his over two decade tenure at TCS. The outgoing TCS CEO also praised TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran and said that it was a pleasure working with him.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited was founded in 1968 by a division of Tata Sons Limited. Billionaire philanthropist and businessman Ratan Tata was once the chairman of Tata Sons.

Who is Rajesh Gopinathan?

Rajesh Gopinathan is one of the youngest CEOs in the Tata Group. Gopinathan hails from Thrissur, Kerala. He graduated in 1994 with an Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli. Rajesh Gopinathan completed his post-graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1996.

Gopinathan won the 2019 Management Man Achiever of the year by the Bombay Management Association. He was also named in the list of Top 100 Global CEOs in the Brand Guardianship Index 2019.