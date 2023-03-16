Search icon
Meet Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS CEO who is one of the highest-paid executives in India, his staggering salary is...

CEO Rajesh Gopinathan significantly contributed in TCS, here’s all you need to know about the NIT Trichy graduate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

To become a top executive in the business world, you need three things: determination, hard effort, and a degree. Most of the top CEOs in the world have these three qualities, which enable them stand out and lead the firm to new heights. Rajesh Gopinathan is one of these top executives.

He is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the diamond in the Tata Sons Ltd. crown when it comes to IT. Mr. Rajesh significantly contributed to TCS becoming the Fortune 500 firms' preferred partner. Here’s all you need to know about the NIT Trichy graduate.

Who is Rajesh Gopinathan?

Rajesh Gopinathan was reinstated by TCS as managing partner and top executive officer for a further five years, from February 21, 2022, to February 20, 2027, in March 2022. He holds an electrical and electronic engineering degree from NIT, Trichy.  After completing his graduation, he attended IIM, Ahmedabad to get his Postgraduate Diploma in Management.

Salary of Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, was granted Rs 25.75 crore in FY22. Gopinath's compensation increased by 26.6 percent during the fiscal year 2021–2022, according to the company's annual report. Gopinathan received a salary of 1.5 crore rupees, 2.25 crore rupees in benefits and allowances, and 22 crore rupees in commission (from earnings) as part of the overall pay, Mint reported.

Rajesh Gopinathan: Career

Rajesh Gopinathan was proposed to the Board of Commerce by the Indian government in July 2022. He belongs to both the UK Investment Council and the CII National Council. In addition, he is a part of India-US CEO Forum and the 2001 India-Japan Business Leaders Forum.

He was given the role of Financial management when he was hired as vice president of company finance. He was appointed as CFO later in February 2013. TCS released a statement saying, "He has played a vital role in helping TCS become a $16.5 billion worldwide organisation with over 371,000 workers", Times Now reported.

