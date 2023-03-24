Meet Rajeev Gulati, son of popular ‘MDH uncle’, running 100 year old spice brand with over Rs 10,000 crore valuation

Rajeev Gulati

MDH is one of the most iconic Indian brands that almost everyone is aware of and although you may not know that it is a short form of Mahashian Di Hatti, you will definitely remember the popular ‘dadaji’ in the brand’s catchy advertisement. Popularly known as King of Spices and MDH Uncle, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati is a known face in Indian households and his image can be found over the boxes of spices in most Indian kitchens. Sadly, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away in December 2020 at the age of 98, leaving a legacy of a more than 100 year old company behind him. After his demise, there were rumours that MDH, valued between Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 crore, will be acquired by Hindustan Unilever Limited but the claims were later denied by company’s chairman Rajeev Gulati, who now runs one of the biggest spices companies of India.

Who is Rajeev Gulati

Rajeev Gulati is the son of founder and former CEO of MDH, Mahashian Di Hatti. He has been associated with the company for quite a long time now and he is often credited for expanding the spice brand to international markets such as US, Canada, UK and others. Gulati also played a vital role in the establishment of the company's new manufacturing unit in Sharjah.

MDH was founded in 1919 and since the last few decades, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was the face of the brand and his son Rajeev Gulati stayed away from the limelight. But after the demise of his father, Rajeev Gulati stood up as the new ‘MDH uncle’ in the brand’s warm advertisements. MDH has not replaced Mahashay Dharampal Gulati’s image from its packaging but in its latest ad campaigns, Rajeev Gulati can be seen donning the similar turban and mustache as his father.

Apart from MDH, Rajeev Gulati is also director of R Pure foods and vice chairman of MDH International School.