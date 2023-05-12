Search icon
Meet Rajan Mittal, business tycoon Sunil Mittal’s lesser-known brother, also a billionaire; his net worth is…

When Airtel bagged the cellular license in 1992 in a game-changing move for telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, it was his younger brother Rajan Mittal who went to Delhi's Sanchar Bhawan to submit the “two tempo loads of boxes” bid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Sunil Mittal is the public face of the Rs 4.5 lakh crore market cap Bharti Airtel. But the telecom sector success story was scripted by not one person but three brothers hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab. Rajan Mittal is the youngest of them, occupying the position of Vice Chairman at Bharti Enterprises.  

The lesser-known business tycoon is himself a billionaire with formidable fortune. 63-year-old Rajan Mittal’s net worth stands at around two billion dollars less than his famous brother, at $4.1 billion dollars (over Rs 33,670 crore), as of May 2023.  

A first-generation entrepreneur, Rajan Mittal pursued graduation from the Punjab University. Rajan established the future multi-billion dollar business, Bharti Enterprises, along with his brothers Sunil and Rakesh. The company started off making parts for bicycles and then import business. They then ventured into the telecom space in 1984 bringing landline phones with push buttons to India. 

1992 marked probably the biggest turning point as their company bagged a mobile license from the Indian government and launched cellular phone business. Rajan was the person who went to Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi to submit the Airtel bid which consisted of “two tempo loads of boxes”, Sunil Mittal had once revealed. In 2008, Rajan Mittal was elevated to the position of vice-chairman and took on the responsibility of Bharti’s realty, cash and carry and retail businesses. 

Rajan is actively involved in the business operations of the conglomerate which is not only into telecom business but has other interests like Digital Solutions, Financial Services, Real Estate and Space Communications. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School. Rajan Mittal is married and has two sons. 

