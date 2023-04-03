Meet Rajan Kohli, IIM alumnus who was responsible for $6 billion annual revenue at Wipro, quit to join…

Former Wipro executive, Rajan Kohli, has been appointed as the new CEO of CitiusTech Healthcare Technology, according to a statement by the company on April 3. Kohli, who previously headed Wipro's iDEAS business, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in driving digital transformation and scaling successful businesses, said CitiusTech chairman, William Winkenwerder.

Kohli was responsible for generating $6 billion in annual revenue during his 28-year-long stint at Wipro, where he held several big-ticket jobs, including heading the banking and financial services vertical and serving as the chief marketing officer. However, his departure is the latest in a long line of top-level exits at the IT services company, including the recent departure of India head Satya Easwaran.

CitiusTech, which is owned by Bain Capital Private Equity and Asian private equity firm BPEA EQT, is well positioned to drive meaningful impact for healthcare and life sciences organizations undergoing massive digital transformation, Kohli said in a statement. He added that the company has "outstanding talent and exceptional leadership" and that he is confident they will accelerate growth and unlock additional value.

Wipro confirmed Kohli's departure and thanked him for his "close to three decades of leadership and contribution to the company" in a statement. In addition to Kohli, Wipro has lost a number of other top executives in recent years, including Australia and New Zealand MD Sarah Adam-Gedge, Brazil country head Douglas Silva, Japan country head Tomoaki Takeuchi, and Middle East country head Mohammed Areff.

Despite these departures, Wipro remains a leading player in the IT services industry, with a strong global presence and a diverse portfolio of services. However, the company will need to continue to attract and retain top talent in order to maintain its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

