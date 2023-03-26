Meet Raj Subramaniam, CEO of USD 94 billion company, IIT alumnus, his salary and net worth is…

Raj Subramaniam is the CEO of FedEX Corporation

Raj Subramaniam is President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FedEx Corporation, one of the largest transportation companies in the world. The annual revenue of FedEx is around USD 94 billion.

As the CEO of FedEx, Raj Subramaniam provides strategic direction for all operating companies of FedEx. Subramaniam is also the chair of the FedEx Strategic Management Committee.

Before taking charge of FedEx as CEO, Raj Subramaniam was President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. Subramaniam has over three decades of industry experience at FedEx.

Raj Subramaniam originally hails from Kerala, India, but he currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee – the global headquarters of FedEx. Raj Subramaniam completed his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, and a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

As President and Chief Operating Officer of Fedex Corp, Raj Subramaniam made USD 4,974,973 in total compensation, out of which USD 1,115,453 was received as a salary, USD 548,915 as a bonus, USD 1,518,721 was received in stock options, USD 1,053,213 was awarded as stock and USD 738,671 came from other types of compensation. According to reports, Raj Subramaniam's net worth is around USD 13.5 million. As of September 2022, it was estimated that Subramaniam is the owner of over 1,373 units of FedEx Corp stock.