Raj Shamani, a middle-class boy from Indore, has defied his struggles with public speaking to become one of India's most famous podcasters. With over 8 billion views, a subscriber base in the millions, and interviews with high-profile guests from Lalit Modi, MS Dhoni, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan to now Vijay Mallya, Raj has built more than a podcast – he's built a cultural moment. His journey is a testament to his hard work, determination, and innovative approach to content creation.

Born on July 29, 1997, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, his journey to success began with adversity. At just 16, his father's diabetic attack and struggling business threw the family into financial turmoil. With day-to-day expenses and healthcare costs becoming increasingly arduous, Raj knew he had to act. Despite struggling with public speaking and academics, he found a way to help his family.

From soap making to entrepreneurial dreams

Raj's father traded in chemicals used to make soaps and detergents, inspiring Raj to start making and selling soaps himself. With a loan of Rs 10,000 from his father and the help of YouTube tutorials, Raj began his entrepreneurial journey. He learned the intricacies of soap making, from creating foam to balancing pH levels, with guidance from his father.

During an interview, he said, “I watched many YouTube videos to understand the soap-making process and implemented them." He added, "I took help from my father on how to make foam and balance the pH level, among other things."

Building a business empire

Today, Raj Shamani is one of India's youngest entrepreneurs, with a Rs 200-crore turnover company. He has come a long way since making soaps at home in two buckets and selling them door-to-door. Raj is also a sought-after speaker on money and branding matters and a business content creator.

Raj Shamani's digital journey

Raj's digital journey began with motivational videos on Instagram and YouTube. His consistency, clarity, and persistence paid off, and he now has a massive following. In 2021, he launched his podcast, Figuring Out, which has become a huge success, bridging academic rigor with everyday relatability. With over 8 billion views and a subscriber base in the millions, Raj has built a media empire. Recently, Raj Shamani has done a four-hour-long interview with Vijay Mallya, who was once owned India's leading businesses - Kingfisher.

Raj Shamani's net worth

As of 2024, Raj Shamani's net worth stands at USD 11 million, around Rs 91 crore. His income streams include business ventures, podcast revenue, YouTube ad revenue, influencer deals, and investments. His monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore, with an estimated annual income of Rs 15 crore.

Raj Shamani's achievements and recognition

Raj's achievements are impressive. He is one of the youngest Indian speakers at the United Nations Youth Assembly and a 4x TEDx speaker. He has been featured in prominent publications like Forbes India, Entrepreneur, and Business World. As the founder of House of X, a D2C-enabler platform for creators, Raj has collaborated with top brands like Cred, CoinDCX, and Groww.

About Raj Shamani's podcast

Raj Shamani's podcast, Figuring Out, has become India's answer to The Diary of a CEO, with a unique blend of controversy, clarity, and charisma. Raj is no longer just a YouTuber or motivational speaker; he's a brand, a business, and a broadcast network in one body. His story is an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of determination, hard work, and innovation.