Meet billionaire Rahul Gautam, IIT alumnus who owns Rs 10,000 crore company, know about his business empire (file photo)

Rahul Gautam is an Indian billionaire businessman who is the chairman and managing director of Sheela Foam. The company is well known for its Sleepwell brand of mattresses. He is the man behind the success of the firm. The business was set up by his late mother Sheela Gautam in 1971.

The company, which has a market capitalization of Rs 10,730 crore, was listed in 2016. It has 10 factories in India, three in Australia and one in Spain. Rahul has been associated with the firm since 1971. The 70-year-old is also the chairman of the Polyurethane Association of India.

According to Forbes, his net worth is USD 1 billion as of April 12, 2023. He is currently at the 2,538 position in the world today in Forbes' list of Billionaires. His son Tushaar heads research for the company.

Gautam holds a bachelor's degree in Technology (Chemical Engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He also has a Master's Degree in science (Chemical Engineering) from the Polytechnic Institute of New York, US. The man has over 40 years of experience in the home comfort products and PU foam industry.

Besides his entrepreneurial endeavours, he is involved in philanthropic work in education and sports. He enjoys outdoor sports, books on management and philosophy, and Indian classical instrumental music.

